COVID-19: Nigeria records 610 new cases, two deaths

Nigeria has recorded 610 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). In the agency’s latest report on Wednesday morning, the infections were recorded on Tuesday in 13 states. Lagos, the epicenter of the disease, took the lead with 281 cases, followed by Rivers (152) and Akwa Ibom (85).

Others are Ogun (21), Oyo (21), Ekiti (14), FCT (13), Delta (7), Edo (6), Ondo (4), Bayelsa (2), Kano (2), and Plateau (2). Till date, a total of 179,118 cases have been confirmed in the country, 166,131 patients have been discharged and 2,194 deaths recorded in 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

A third wave of the pandemic, triggered by the deadlier Delta variant, has restricted moves by governments across the globe to ease restrictions and revive economic activities which were grounded for the most part of the previous year. The development has also posed a barrier to the global vaccination drive with the efficacy of some vaccines less when it comes to the strain.

Currently, over 200 million cases of the virus have been confirmed with a death toll pegged at four million worldwide.