Ex Lagos SSG, Princess Denrele Ogunsanya urges Buni’s caretaker to review Lagos Ward congress

A former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran Ogunsanya, has appealed to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to review the process leading to the conduct of the ward congresses in Lagos with the view to right the wrong.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Princess Denrele said there’s need for fairness and justice in the party. Flanked by the Director of Media and Strategy, Lagos4Lagos, Seun Soyinka and the Central Coordinator, Funke Ijayekunle, Denrele said a lot of people are not happy with what’s happening in Lagos where one-man controls everything, but are afraid to challenge the status quo. She, however, enjoined women to rise to the occasion, adding that men also will play their roles, but women according to her have greater roles to play in birthing new Lagos.

Dismissing the claim by the publicity secretary of APC Caretaker committee, Seye Oladejo that the lead convener of Lagos4Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has constituted himself as opposition within the party, Ijayekunle said the group never believed in the leadership capability of Mr. Tunde Balogun led Caretaker committee to midwife a credible executive at all levels in the party in Lagos. Ijayekunle also used the opportunity to correct the erroneous impression that Jandor is threatening to leave the party if he’s denied the governorship ticket, adding that it’s only fair for a party that lay claim to being democratic as its credo to institutionalize internal democracy for all to contest without imposition of unpopular candidates.

To Denrele, she’s not happy that APC lacks internal democracy in Lagos state and only answers to the whims and caprices of one man. “I’m not so happy with what’s going on in Lagos. You are aware of what’s going on. When you are not allowed to air your views. It’s disgraceful that a state like Lagos can’t comport itself. I’m sure the National leadership of the Party are taking cognizance of what’s going on. I know something must be done right. Nobody can deny That Lagos4Lagos is the strongest group in Lagos APC.

They have been issuing threats. I’m not afraid of their threats. At 73, I don’t want my children and grandchildren to ask, “what did you do to change the system.” Millions of people in Lagos are not happy with what’s going on, but they are afraid. I came out openly to stand with Lagos4Lagos because I saw courage which is lacking in our politicians. And I saw genuine feelings for the people. I’m not looking for position, but I want Lagos to regain her pride of place. I’m sending my message to the National Headquarters of the Party, that there must be a change.

What we need now is action. Let’s make APC a more Democratic Party. The last election shows that people are not happy with the happenings in Lagos and that’s why they chose to stay away from the local government election. It’s time for the young people to take over and run the show to return Lagos to Lagos. Some people are with us but still staying quiet now.