FG rules out another COVID-19 lockdown amid rising cases

The Federal Government on Thursday said it was not considering a lockdown despite rising cases of COVID-19 infections across the country. Speaking at the weekly ministerial briefing organized at the State House in Abuja, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the number of cases were not threatening enough, yet, for a lockdown to be considered.

On Wednesday Nigeria had recorded 790 cases of new COVID-19 infections, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The figure was the highest in about six months. A recent surge in infections has been partly attributed to the Delta variant, which is believed to be more contagious and deadlier.

Nigeria is expected to step up its Covid vaccination program after receiving over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US government last week. Only about one percent of the population has been vaccinated, so far.

The second phase of the national vaccination programme is expected to kick-off next Monday.