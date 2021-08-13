Nigeria records 753 more COVID-19 cases, five fresh deaths

Nigeria has recorded 753 more cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with five fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this via its latest post on Facebook on Thursday night, adding that the infections were reported in Lagos, the FCT and 12 other states of the federation.

While Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 364 new cases, FCT recorded 12 infections with Akwa Ibom coming second on the list with 141 cases. Other states with high number of cases include Oyo – 74, Rivers – 46, Abia – 38, Ogun -24, Kwara – 20 and Ekiti – 10. On the other hand, states with low infections include Delta – 9, Edo – 6, Plateau – 5, Imo – 3 and Bayelsa – 1.

Meanwhile, the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,200. However, almost 12,000 cases are still active in the West African nation. Many are being managed at accredited isolation centres while others are under home care management. This is even as the Federal Government on Thursday took delivery of 177,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The single-shot J&J vaccine was acquired through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), with support from Afrexim bank.