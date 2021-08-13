Nigerian High Commission in London closes after two officials test positive for COVID-19

The Nigerian High Commission in London has been closed for 10 days after two officials tested positive for COVID-19. The High Commission stated this in a statement on Thursday night.

“This afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office,” it said in the statement. “At the entrance, COVID test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officer was immediately isolated while the other officials who tested negative will also be isolated for the next 10 days.”

The Mission explained that, as a result, it began testing all officials after that, leading to another positive case. “In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials,” it added.

It, however, regretted any inconveniences the development may have caused.