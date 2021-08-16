Buhari wishes IBB ‘long and healthy life’ as he turns 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, as he marks his birthday. In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Monday, President Buhari wished General Babangida, who clocks 80 on Tuesday, a “long and healthy life”.

“President Buhari notes that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes, and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.

“President Buhari expresses hope that privileged Nigerians like President Babangida and others like himself will recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity,” said Shehu.