Biden defends ‘messy’ US pullout from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden has said he stands “squarely” behind the US exit from Afghanistan as he faces withering criticism over the Taliban’s lightning conquest of the war-torn country. “How many more American lives is it worth?” asked the Democratic president.

He said that despite the “messy” pullout, “there was never a good time to withdraw US forces”.

On Sunday, the Taliban declared victory after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled and his government collapsed. The militants’ return to rule brings an end to almost 20 years of a US-led coalition’s presence in the country. Kabul was the last major city in Afghanistan to fall to a Taliban offensive that began months ago but accelerated in recent days as they gained control of territories, shocking many observers.

Mr Biden’s address followed a dramatic day at Kabul’s international airport, where hundreds of civilians desperate to flee the country forced their way inside on Monday. Many thronged the runway, running alongside a moving military transporter aircraft as it prepared for take-off.

Some clung to the side of plane, and at least two of them are reported to have perished when they fell from the aircraft after it had left the ground. American troops killed two armed Afghans who were part of the crowd that breached the airport perimeter. Seven people reportedly died in total.