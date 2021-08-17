COVID-19: Nigeria records 584 new cases, four deaths

Nigeria has recorded 584 new cases of COVID-19 with four deaths reported. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed the figures its update for Monday.

Data for the day showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections (201), followed by Rivers with 149 cases and the Federal Capital Territory with 82 infections. Other states with cases are Ondo (73), Ekiti (17), Cross River (13), Oyo (11), Ogun (9), Delta (8), Osun (8), Bayelsa (4), Kaduna (4), Kano (2), Kwara (2), and Sokoto (1).

Nigeria has now confirmed that 183,087 COVID-19 cases, 167,310 recoveries and 2,223 deaths. Cases have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday commenced the administration of new vaccines, marking the start of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The second phase of the vaccination programme follows the donation of over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Nigeria by the United States.