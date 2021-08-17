National Security: Buhari to meet with Security Chiefs on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday meet with the security chiefs as part of measures to tackle the numerous security challenges in the country. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, adding that the meeting will hold in the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This is coming six days after the President returned to the country from London, the United Kingdom where he attended an education summit and did health checks. Service chiefs expected in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Others expected at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retired), the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba. The security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

The presidential spokesman explained that his principal “will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.”