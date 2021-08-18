Manuel Locatelli: Italy star has medical at Juventus

Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has arrived at Juventus for a medical as he closes in on a move to the Serie A club. Locatelli, 23, was part of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020 last month, scoring twice in five games and coming on as a late substitute in the final.

It has been reported that Locatelli will sign initially on loan before a permanent move for £30m next summer. The former AC Milan player joined Sassuolo in 2018. He has been linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window.

Juventus missed out on the title for the first time since 2012 as they finished fourth last season and reappointed former boss Massimiliano Allegri in May after sacking Andrea Pirlo.

Star player Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday criticised media reports linking him with a move away from the Turin club.