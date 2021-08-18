NCDC confirms 357 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria receives vaccine boost

Nigeria has confirmed 357 new cases of COVID-19 in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). In its latest update on the outbreak, the agency disclosed that six more deaths were also recorded.

Unlike the previous days, the NCDC did not report any new case for Lagos which is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country. Tuesday’s update showed that Rivers recorded the highest number of new infections with 170, followed by Ondo – 38, Gombe – 34, Ogun – 20, and Ekiti – 20. Others are FCT – 18, Anambra – 16, Oyo – 13, Kwara – 10, Imo – six, Bayelsa – six, and Edo – six.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 183,444 cases from the 2,648,684 samples tested. Of the confirmed cases, 167,459 people have been discharged and 2,229 deaths have been recorded in all 36 states and the FCT. Amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have continued to raise concerns over non-compliance with the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

But the fight against the pandemic has continued to receive boost with more vaccines coming in.