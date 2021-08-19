Nigeria, Saudi Arabia seek partnership on drug war

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), and Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) have agreed to strengthen their partnership in the fight against trafficking of illicit drugs between the two countries.

This is according to a communique issued on Wednesday by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi. According to the statement, this partnership was the high point of discussions between the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) and a representative of GDNC, Colonel Naser Hajid Al Otaibi, in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday.

While welcoming the official official, Gen. Marwa thanked Saudi authorities for their past support. He said considering the need for an enduring partnership, “we propose a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two agencies in combating trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and its precursors to GDNC for consideration and signing just like we recently did with the Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the Gambia”.

The NDLEA boss reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to fighting drug abuse and trafficking, explaining that President Muhammadu Buhari is behind the agency in its bid to stamp out the menace.