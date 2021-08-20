Ahmed Joda: President Buhari arrives in Yola on condolence visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Yola International Airport, Adamawa to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Ahmed Joda. The late Joda was the Chairman of the Buhari Transition Committee in 2015.

Buhari is also expected to first visit the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Mohammadu Aliu Barkin. On the ground to receive the President was the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri; his Chief of Staff, Prof Maxwell Gidado; the minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello; heads of security agencies in the state and members of the State Executive Council.

Buhari had earlier in a condolence message, described the late Joda as a trustworthy and loyal companion “who steadfastly stood for the interest of the nation through highs and lows”.

He said his demise is a great loss to Adamawa State and the country at large.