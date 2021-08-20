Anambra Election: INEC affirms date for final list of candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed the date for the release of the final list of candidates who will partake in the Anambra governorship election holding on November 6, 2021.

At a meeting on Thursday, the Commission agreed to publish the final list on October 7. According to a communique by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, the date is the same one contained in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, which was released earlier.

Mr Okoye said the timetable and schedule of activities approved by the Commission on January 18, 2021, provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Sec. 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Accordingly, by the deadline of July 30 fixed by the Commission, seven governorship and 11 deputy governorship candidates were substituted by 11 out of 18 political parties.