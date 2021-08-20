Yusuf Buhari, Zahra Bayero pronounced husband, wife

Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari and Zahra Bayero, the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano State, have been pronounced husband and wife.

This happened at the Palace of the Emir of Bichi in Kano where their wedding Fatiha took place on Friday. The ceremony was attended by President Buhari who had earlier dispatched a high-level delegation for the wedding led by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Those in the delegation include the Minister of Defence, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi; Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono; Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.