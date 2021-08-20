UPDATED: Over 450 households affected, seven killed as flood ravages Yobe communities

No fewer than 450 households were affected by a recent flood that ravaged several communities in Yobe State, authorities have said. The flooding was triggered by a downpour that lasted several hours on Sunday. At least seven persons died from the incident.

Among those who suffered heavy losses was Falmata Ali, whose two children drowned while sleeping. The sobbing mother called on the relevant authorities to provide a permanent solution to the flood that has become an annual episode in the state. Some of the communities worst hit by the flood are Tandari, Yindiski, Dadin Kowa, Gadan Talaka, Maisandari, Usmanti, Gaurawa, Kasaisa, Abari, and Nayinawa.

All persons killed by the flood were residents of Potiskum Local Government Area (LGA) where at least 250 households were affected. While about 249 households were also affected in Nguru LGA, authorities have yet to ascertain the number of those affected in communities in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs in Yobe, Garba Iliya, the state government has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assess and respond to the plight of the victims.