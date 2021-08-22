Nigeria records 1064 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Nigeria has recorded 1,064 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 13 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities. In its latest update on Saturday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the cases were reported in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos topped the list with 776 new infections, with Rivers State trailing behind with 143 cases. Other states with new cases include Ekiti – 49, Kwara – 33, Ogun – 21, Benue – 18, Oyo – 13, FCT – 5, Osun – 4 and Yobe – 2.

NCDC put the nation’s total infection figure at 186,635 while the fatality figure is now at 2,260. As of Sunday morning, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has jumped to 16,055 from less than 2,000 cases in June.