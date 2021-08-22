We have numerical strength to own APC in Lagos – Lagos4Lagos

A political group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Lagos4Lagos, has laid claim to been in control of the party in the state, saying that it has the numerical strength to take back the party from any group. The Lead Visioner of the group, Olajide Adediran (Jandor), made this claim on Friday during a press briefing on the feedback from the group’s appearance before the Lagos State APC Ward Congress Appeal Committee set up by the Governor, Mai Mai Buni led National Caretaker Committee to air the grievances of aggrieved groups over the conduct of the Ward Congresses held in July 31st.

Adediran said the group had presented its case before the Appeal Committee with concrete evidence to show the alleged high level of impunity exercised by the Tunde Balogun-led Lagos State Caretaker Committee during the ward congresses. He added that he expected the appeal committee to be fair, just and transparent in their recommendation, noting that if the committee’s recommendation was not favourable the group would approach the court for justice.

He stressed that the current struggle was not about personal interest but rather to liberate the state from the grip of an individual, adding that his group was confident of emerging victorious in any election it conducted in Lagos because of its numerical strength. “The fight is not about personal interest, it is to liberate all of you. You can only give what you have, their days are gone, they are no longer in control in Lagos State,” Adediran said.