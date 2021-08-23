COVID-19: Nigeria records 388 new cases, eight deaths

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 388 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the cases were reported in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Lagos topped the list with 166 new infections, with Akwa Ibom (89) and Rivers (76) trailing behind. Other states with new cases include Oyo (15), Edo (12), Benue (11), Delta (7), FCT (4), Ogun (4), Kaduna (2), Gombe (1) and Nasarawa (1).

NCDC put the nation’s total infection figure at 187,023, discharged patients at 168,455 while the fatality figure is now at 2,268. As of Sunday morning, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria had risen to 16,055 from less than 2,000 in June.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases comes amid a strike by resident doctors over unpaid benefits.