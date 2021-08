The wife of Nigeria’s first Military Head of State, Aguiyi-Ironsi, has died. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, who served as First Lady between January and July 1966, was 97.

She died on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia in Abia State. Her husband, Aguiyi-Ironsi, was killed in Ibadan, Oyo State, on July 29, 1966, in one of Nigeria’s bloodiest coups.

She reportedly never remarried and had eight children who were taken and cared for by nuns in Ibadan during the Nigerian civil war.