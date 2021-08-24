2023 Election: Nigeria needs incorruptible and versatile leader – Tambuwal

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum, (PDP-GF), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has declared that Nigeria needs a leader with a broad world view and not a provincial politician. Tambuwal made this known at the Richard Akinnola’s birthday lecture in Lagos while speaking on the topic, “Security Challenges in Nigeria and Its Implication for Sustainable Development”.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his media office, the Sokoto State governor said that the nation needs an incorruptible leader who understands the best way to fight corruption and build strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations. Speaking further, Tambuwal maintained that Nigeria needs a visionary leadership imbued with a sense of patriotism, which according to him will go a long way in changing the narrative of insecurity in Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs a leader in tune with the times. Who is reasonably aware of the modern demands of technology in solving societal problems. “Yes, Nigeria needs a bridge builder. A compassionate leader, sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the poor and needy. A leader whose words count and can be counted on. Indeed, a leader with courage”.

The Sokoto State Governor added that good governance is a major panacea for curbing insecurity in Nigeria.