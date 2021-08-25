Champions League draw: When does it take place? Who has qualified? All you need to know

The Champions League is back.

The draw for this year’s competition takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST in Istanbul, with defending champions Chelsea among the teams waiting to find out who they will face in the group stage.

Fellow Premier League sides Manchester City, who were last year’s beaten finalists, Manchester United and Liverpool are all in the pot too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw.

Who is in the draw?

There are 26 teams that have qualified for the group stage automatically, with a further six sides progressing via the play-offs.

Spain have five qualifiers, four through their finish in La Liga plus Villarreal after winning the Europa League.

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

England: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

Germany: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg

Italy: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

France: Lille, Paris St-Germain

Portugal: Sporting Lisbon, Porto, Benfica

Russia: Zenit St Petersburg

Belgium: Club Brugge

Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv

Netherlands: Ajax

Turkey: Besiktas

Switzerland: Young Boys

Sweden: Malmo

Plus three qualifiers from Wednesday night’s final play-off matches.