Harry Kane: Tottenham striker says he will stay at the club

England captain Harry Kane says he will be “staying at Tottenham this summer” and is “100% focused on helping the team achieve success”.

Manchester City had been keen to sign Kane who believed he had a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer. But Levy has refused to enter into negotiations for the striker, 28.

Kane played his first game of the season on Sunday, coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Wolves. “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” he wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”