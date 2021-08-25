NDA Attack: CDS visits scene as search for kidnapped officer intensifies

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor on Wednesday visited the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State for an on-the-spot assessment of the attack on the military institution by bandits.

General Irabor’s visit is to get first-hand information on the incident for further actions. He was briefed on arrival by the NDA Commandant, Major General IM Yusuf before he was taken to the scene of the incident.

Bandits disguised as military officers invaded the academy on Tuesday, went straight to the officers’ quarters inside the school, and killed two officers. The marauders, after the assault, also whisked another officer away.

Eyewitnesses at the NDA explained that the gunmen broke down doors, and destroyed windows to gain access into the officers’ apartments after which they opened fire on them.