2023 Presidency: PDP group asks Atiku to step aside for younger politicians

A group under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party with the name PDP ACTION 2023 has asked the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar to bury his ambition of contesting for president under the party in 2023. A statement made available to newsmen by the Chairman of the group, Rufus Omeire advised Atiku to step aside and allow others preferably the younger generation to step forward.

“In 2019, the PDP presented Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He contested against President Buhari and lost. He will be 77 in 2023. It is very shameful that since he lost the presidential election, he moved to Dubai, abandoning all members of PDP, all the stakeholders, and millions of ordinary Nigerians who voted for him and PDP in 2019. “It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019.

“Now 2023 elections are once again at hand, he has returned and started politicking once again. Apparently, the only thing he is very good at, is politics. “According to GBADE OGUNWALE of the NATION Newspapers, in his recent article of 25th August, 2021: 2023: BATTLE FOR PDP’S PRESIDENTIAL TICKET”, He said:

“…Born November 25, 1946, Atiku will be 77 in 2023. The preponderance of opinions among key stakeholders in the party do not favour a candidate in his age bracket.

“Also, he is widely considered detached from the PDP anytime the party is in turbulence, but only gets active in party affairs when it’s about time for presidential nominations. Several groups and individuals in the PDP have accused him of abandoning them shortly after he lost the 2019 presidential election.” “He has made a lot of money over the years through various deals. He knows how to spend money, how to throw it about and how to influence people with it. In short, he is a master of the game of politics. “Since he came back, he has re-emerged in the spotlight. He visited Governor Wike in Port Harcourt. Moved to Delta to see Gov. Okowa.

“He just attended the funeral of Gov. Okowa’s father and thereafter moved to Edo State to meet Gov. Obaseki, from there he visited Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State. He keeps gallivanting about. He was one of the featured guests at the opulent display in Kano at the wedding of President Buhari’s son. “However, as the PDP was embroiled in crises, two weeks ago, one would have thought that as the last flag bearer of the party, that he would stay engaged to find a solution. No. He rather travelled to Morocco to see his new wife. Of course, he is entitled to his family life and privileges. But it smacks of leadership incapacity to fiddle while PDP was burning.

“Recently, having realised the untenable position he put himself in, he sought to mitigate or soften the blow by leaking a letter he wrote to PDP NWC as an after-thought. In the said letter, he scandalously claimed that he has been living in Dubai for so long in order to improve on his education, to learn how to rule Nigeria! Chai!. What a terrible reason: What an insult! We can’t be deceived again. “We think that time has come for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, to step aside and allow others, preferably the younger generation, to step forward. He can be asked to take the position of the Chairman PDP Board of Trustees where he will play an advisory role to younger politicians, as an elder statesman”.