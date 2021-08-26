Anambra Election: Voters’ registration to begin on Monday – INEC

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed August 30 for the commencement of the continuous voters’ registration.

The electoral body disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, adding that the exercise will end on September 5. “In order to ensure that fresh voters and those who wish to transfer their registration to Anambra State or from one part of the State to another are given the opportunity to do so and to complete the process ahead of the election, the Commission has approved the devolution of the CVR to the 326 wards in the state,” the statement partly read.

“This is in addition to the existing 21 Local Government Area offices and the State Head office where physical registration is currently taking place. This brings the total number of registration centers in the state to 348.” On its preparedness for the election, Okoye said a detailed timetable and schedule of activities had been released, with eight out of the 14 activities fully implemented.

One of such activities includes the conduct of party primaries, the nomination of candidates and commencement of campaign by political parties. While citing Section 9(5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the electoral body’s commissioner stated that voter registration shall stop not later than 60 days before an election.