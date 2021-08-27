Hushpuppi: IGP receives panel report on Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday received the report of the panel set up to probe the bribery allegations against the erstwhile Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, who said the report was submitted by the chairman of the Special Investigative Panel, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has received the report of the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) investigating the alleged indictment of the erstwhile Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” the statement partly read.

“DIG Egbunike, while presenting the report, appreciated the IGP for the confidence reposed on him and the members of the Panel to conduct the probe. He noted that the Panel commenced investigations immediately after it was inaugurated on 2nd August 2021 and the report submitted is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process.