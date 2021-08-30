Buhari vows to crush perpetrators of Plateau violence

President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to rooting out the elements behind the recent killings in Plateau State. This is according to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu on Sunday.

“The Presidency wishes to assure all citizens that as a government, the administration is on top of events and is moving ahead with force to crush the perpetrators of the recent incidents of unrest in Plateau State,” the statement said. Recent attacks in Jos North, Bassa, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi have plunged Plateau into a state of high tension.

About 36 people were killed last week in Yelwa Zangam village, Zangam District in Jos North Local Government Area. Many state governments have transported their indigenes from Jos metropolis and the University of Jos has been shut down.

While some have attributed the killings to ethnic and religious reasons, the state government has maintained they are “purely criminal activities that must be treated as such.”