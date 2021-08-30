Edinson Cavani: Manchester United striker has international call-up cancelled by Uruguay

Edinson Cavani will remain with Manchester United over the international break after his call-up to the Uruguay squad was cancelled. Premier League clubs had unanimously decided not to release players for World Cup qualifying and friendly matches in red-list countries.

Cavani was set to miss United games as Fifa extended the international windows by two days in South America. He would also have had to quarantine for 10 days on his return to the UK. Instead of joining up with his country for three World Cup qualifiers against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador, Cavani will stay in the UK. The Uruguayan Football Association said in a statement it had “decided to cancel the call for footballer Edinson Cavani”.

The situation with South American players has led to Spain’s La Liga request to the Spanish football federation for two games scheduled for 11 September, Villarreal-Alves and Sevilla-Barcelona, to be postponed and for the kick-off times of the other fixtures in the matchweek to be modified.

Tottenham pair Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero are set to travel home to Argentina – a country on the red list – meaning they will miss three Spurs games.