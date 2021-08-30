Nigeria records 93 COVID-19 deaths

Nigeria has recorded 93 deaths from COVID-19 and 362 new cases. This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily update for Sunday. The new cases were reported in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos had the highest cases (200) followed by Oyo (33) and Kwara (30). Others were Akwa Ibom (24), Ogun (17), Delta (15), Ekiti (15), Plateau (7), Rivers (7), FCT (5), Anambra (3), Edo (3), Bayelsa (1), Kaduna (1), and Kano (1). Nigeria has now recorded a total of 2,454 deaths associated with the virus. The combined number of confirmed cases stands at 191,345, although 178,283 cases have been discharged.

In a bid to win the fight against the disease, authorities have stepped up efforts to ensure citizens take the COVID-19 vaccine for more protection against the virus. The Federal Government has asked people to go to the various vaccination centres to take the first jab of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They have also encouraged everyone to continue to adhere to the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease – even after taking the vaccine – until the nation attains herd immunity.