Akeredolu distances self from 2023 presidency

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has distanced himself from activities suggesting that he will contest the presidential election in 2023. The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in a statement on Wednesday said his principal had nothing to do with the pseudo campaigners.

“Undoubtedly, the development is no less a needless distraction,” Olatunde said in the statement. “Even though Mr Governor’s constitutional right, qualification, and competencies are not in doubt, this particular campaign does not represent in any manner, his immediate political disposition.

He stated this in reaction to campaign posters and fliers that surfaced recently on social media, asking the governor to contest the next presidential election. One of the posters had depicted a joint ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Governor Akeredolu and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who is also the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“For emphasis, Governor Akeredolu who has just been re-elected wishes to be left to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo State,” Olatunde said.