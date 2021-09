Customs, NDLEA, DSS uncover prohibited hard drugs in Apapa Port

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Department of State Service have uncovered and seized cartons of Captagon Pills, a hard drug concealed inside the cylinder of an imported machine at the Apapa Port in Lagos State.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by the Customs Area Command Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Usman, the discovery was made through a joint operation that lasted for one week. This followed intelligence and painstaking dismantling of the machine by personnel and sniffer dogs, the statement explained.

Security sources at the port also noted that the seizure is a fallout of a renewed synergy and cooperation aimed at curbing any form of port-related lawlessness. The heads of the three services insist that the operation will be sustained in the fight against all forms of smuggling and infractions. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the seizure while further examination and counting are ongoing.

Preliminary findings have shown that long-term use of the drug leads to side effects extreme depression, lethargy, sleep deprivation (insomnia), occasional palpitation, heart and blood vessel toxicity and malnutrition.