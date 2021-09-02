Late Ajiroba of Lagos: Jandor extols the virtues of Chief Rasheed Alaba Williams

…Condoles with the President and fellow members of Eko Club

I received with great shock the sad news of the loss of a great icon, a relentless philanthropist and the first President of Eko Club, Chief Rasheed Alaba Williams, who until his death was the Ajiroba of Lagos.

Chief Williams also held many positions, including the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Guardian Council. There is no doubt that death is the inescapable end for each and every one; an unwanted visitor that visits without notice. The grief that accompanies a loss such as this can only be best imagined.

On behalf of the entire members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement across the state, I commiserate with the family he left behind; the President of Eko Club, Hon (Bar) Taju Jaiye Agoro GCHB and the entire good people of Lagos on this sad news.

I pray that God Almighty grants the family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

We pray God to grant him aljanat firdaus.

Adieu, Ajiroba!