Nigeria records 11 COVID-19 deaths, 582 new cases

Eleven more people battling COVID-19 in Nigeria lost the fight to the disease on Wednesday as the nation’s toll rose to 2,480. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a late-night Facebook post while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

It explained that the total deaths were reported in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Lagos was one of the states with new deaths. Amid the third wave of infections following an initial relaxation of COVID-19 measures, the NCDC revealed that 582 more cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in 15 states and the FCT.

The new figure is, however, not the highest single-day tally to be reported since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020. Lagos recorded the highest number of fresh infections – 175 and was only followed by Rivers – 124, Edo – 60, and Delta – 57. Others are Akwa Ibom – 44, Anambra – 25, Bayelsa – 22, Gombe – 19, Ekiti – 12, FCT – 12, Kaduna – 11, Kano – six, Benue – five, Plateau – five, Ogun – three, and Jigawa – two.

“Today’s report includes a backlog of 20 cases reported for Delta State from 29th (3), 30th (17), 31st (10) August, and 1st September (27),” the health agency said.