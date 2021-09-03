Over 13,000 projects abandoned in Niger Delta, Akpabio reveals

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, revealed that there are over 13,000 abandoned projects within the coastal region. Senator Akpabio disclosed this in Abuja when he submitted the Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhammadu Buhari through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

“The report of the audit committee showed that there are over 13,000 abandoned projects in the Niger Delta and even before the submission of the report some contractors have returned to site on their own and completed about 77 road projects. “Although the exercise had a checkered history, I thank Mr President and all those who supported and ensured its success,” the minister stated.

He added that the exercise was not done to witch-hunt anyone, but to ensure that the huge sums of funds allocated for developing the region are put to good use.

According to Akpabio, the Niger Delta region has remained backward since 1958 in spite of efforts by successive governments through the creation of various interventionist programmes and projects, a situation he says is changing.