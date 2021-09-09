BREAKING: Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the Value Added Tax (VAT) bill, along with a bill that prohibits the open grazing of cattle in the state. The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers during Thursday’s plenary after they were read for the third time.

Following the passage of the bills, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, commended his colleagues for their passion to see that the state continues to grow. “I thank you all for this historic exercise,” he told the lawmakers at the legislative chamber of the Assembly in Alausa, Ikeja.

Obasa also directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit clean copies of the bills to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

The passage comes a day after the lawmakers held separate public hearings on the bills with stakeholders who declared their support for them.