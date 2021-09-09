Buhari visits Imo, commissions projects

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited Imo State where he commissioned four newly executed projects.

The projects are Naze-Poly Nekede road, Balloon Technology Drainage Tunnel at Dock Tiger, Amakohia Egbeada bypass and the New Government House Executive Chambers.

The President landed at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, the state capital, and was received by state officials and other dignitaries.

Governor Hope Uzodinma had a few days back disclosed that Buhari would be visiting the state to commission some “significant projects” his government has executed.