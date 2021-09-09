JUST IN: Buhari arrives Imo for commissioning of projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Imo State for the commissioning of projects. Buhari landed at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, the state capital on Thursday and was received by state officials and other dignitaries.

Governor Hope Uzodinma had a few days back disclosed that Buhari would be visiting Imo to commission some “significant projects” his government has executed.

“While in Abuja, I secured approval for President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Imo on Thursday, Sept. 9, to commission some significant projects put together by the Shared Prosperity Administration,” the governor told newsmen after he visited the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also noted that Imo has gotten additional support from the President on the management of some ecological problems in the state.