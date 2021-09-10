COVID-19: Nigeria records 727 new cases, seven more deaths

Nigeria has recorded 727 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths across the country. This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in its COVID-19 update released on Thursday.

In the latest update, Rivers State had the highest number of new infections (257), followed by Lagos with 157, and Edo with 85. Other states are Imo (63), FCT (33), Delta (28), Kaduna (27), Benue (17), Akwa Ibom (13), Ekiti (13), Taraba (12), Bayelsa (5), Kano (4), Ogun (4), Oyo (3), Abia (2), Nasarawa (2) and Plateau (2).

So far, 197,773 cases have been confirmed, 185,597 patients have been discharged and 2,585 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.