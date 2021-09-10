Cristiano Ronaldo return: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd players have ‘no place to hide’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is “no place to hide” for his players following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, 36, will make his second United debut in the Premier League game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

His arrival, and that of France defender Raphael Varane, has raised expectation levels at a club which last won the league title in 2013. Solskjaer said: “He will get on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure.” The Norwegian added: “There is no place to hide with winners like that. You can’t give 95% in training and not be focused. That is what he demands of himself and everyone else.”

It is a measure of the standards Ronaldo has to live up to that in his last appearance against Newcastle at Old Trafford, in January 2008, the Portugal forward scored a second-half hat-trick in a 6-0 win. At that time, Ronaldo’s performances were characterised by decisive running with the ball at his feet and an ability to beat defenders on either side.