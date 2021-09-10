Troops arrest ‘high-profile’ Boko Haram member, raid IED materials hub

The Nigerian Army says it has arrested a high-profile member of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Yawi Modu, in Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State. Troops also raided a Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials hub in Gashua LGA of Yobe.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday noted that the feats were recorded by soldiers attached to Sector 2 Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai following robust operations conducted in the North East.

“Following a tip-off, a wanted BH/ISWAP terrorist, one Yawi Modu, who has been on the wanted list was nabbed along Damboa-Wajiroko Road,” he said. “Relatedly, troops have successfully busted a urea fertilizer syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials. The market is believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for BHT/ISWAP.

“These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency.”