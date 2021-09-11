Make sacrifices to tackle insecurity, Jonathan tells Nigerians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked Nigerians to make sacrifices to tackle the numerous security challenges facing the country.

He made the call on Friday in Abuja during a public presentation of a research report on terrorism and banditry by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

“We must therefore show commitment to peace in words, action and other necessary means,” Jonathan said. “To build a peaceful nation, we must first build in the lives of people because such inspires love, love promotes peace, peace engenders justice and justice guarantees freedom and trust.”

He also lamented that Nigerians have lost loved ones, properties and investments in the decade-long insurgency in the North-East.