UPDATE: Nine civilians killed, 23 injured in NAF airstrike on Yobe community – SEMA

Nine civilians were killed on Wednesday following an airstrike on Buwari community in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State, authorities have said.

The airstrike which locals and the government believe was an accidental fire by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), also left 23 people injured. Confirming the development, Secretary to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammed Goje, said two of the victims who were critically injured have been transferred to the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Goje, who spoke to journalists on Thursday in Damaturu shortly after visiting the victims in Geidam, said all medical expenses have been taken care of by the state government.

He also revealed that the administration has provided food items for the victims’ families and has taken an inventory of the affected households for further necessary actions.