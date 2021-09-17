I was wrong about Buhari in the past, says Fani-Kayode after joining APC

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday said he was wrong about some of his criticisms of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in the past. Fani-Kayode, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, attributed his actions in the past to the fact that he did not know the President so well at the time.

“It is absolutely clear to me that the perception that we had in the past, that many people had, is clearly wrong,” he said. “We can work together, we can come together, we can build bridges, we can effect unity in this country.

“A man that I believe would not listen to anybody else in the past, I was quite wrong on that. With his receptive ears, his reception, and those around him; I have seen that definitely this is a man that one can work with provided you go through the right channels.”

The former minister spoke hours after he met with President Buhari where he was formally introduced as the newest member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was led to the meeting with the President by the APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.