Manchester City: Pep Guardiola will not apologise for asking more fans to attend Southampton game

Pep Guardiola says he will not apologise for calling on more Manchester City fans to attend their Premier League game with Southampton. The City manager said he “would like more people” at the Etihad Stadium for the visit of the Saints on Saturday.

While his plea attracted criticism from the club’s fans, Guardiola has insisted his comments were misinterpreted. Speaking on Friday, he said: “Did I say after the game that I was disappointed that the stadium was not full?”

“An interpretation is an interpretation. I am not going to apologise. I know how difficult last season was, and we make an approach to do something together on Saturday. “It doesn’t matter how many come, I enjoy them. After five seasons they misunderstand me. I won’t apologise.”