Nigeria records 601 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Nigeria has recorded 601 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths from the virus. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed in its COVID update released on Thursday night.

According to the agency’s report, the new cases were reported from 17 states: Lagos (173), Edo (97), FCT (68), Rivers (50), Delta (45), Kaduna (28), Ondo (28), Akwa Ibom (25), Bayelsa (16), Imo (16), Plateau (15), Anambra (12), Ekiti (11), Cross River (6), Oyo (6), Gombe (3), and Benue (2).

This now brings the total confirmed cases across the country to 200,957. 189,346 infected persons have, however, recovered and have been discharged, while a total of 2,647 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.