We will be on the ballot in 2023, Jandor assures Lagos4Lagos members at Ibeju Lekki meeting

Following insinuations in certain quarters that he might be denied the gubernatorial ticket of the Lagos APC in 2023, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has assured members and party faithful that he will be on the ballot for the 2023 Lagos Guber election.

Jandor disclosed this during an interactive session with members of the Lagos4Lagos movement at Ibeju Lekki on 14th September, 2021. Addressing a mammoth crowd of residents, party faithful and members of the movement from Ibeju-Lekki and its environs, the APC party stalwart noted that movement holds the ace in the Lagos APC as evident in the results of the last congress. He added that Lagos4Lagos, the fastest growing political movement, has become the beautiful bride in the Lagos political space with high profile politicians now joining the group after the last congress.

He then charged members to continue in their mobilization and sensitization drive, assuring them that he will be on the ballot come 2023 despite the intimidation from the party apparatchiks in Lagos. He therefore called on party chieftains to join hands to end the reign of impunity and autocracy in the state as he explained that the system has never designated the powers to produce any candidate to them.

Dr. Adediran further explained that Lagos4Lagos is a mass-based movement that cuts across ethnic, religious and political affiliations. Addressing a group of traditional worshippers who made a huge presence at the event, Dr. Adediran noted that he had demonstrated his commitment to our heritage as a people of the black race, through his address to the traditional religion community in Lagos during the occasion of Isese Day, last month.