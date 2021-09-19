UPDATED: 10 more Bethel Baptist students regain freedom

Ten more students abducted by bandits from the Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Kaduna State have been released. The students regained their freedom on Saturday, after spending about 75 days in the custody of their abductors.

They were kidnapped on July 5 when a group of armed men invaded the school in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Police authorities in Kaduna have yet to make any comment on the release of the students.

But a senior official of the school said that the students were released after an undisclosed amount of money was paid to the bandits. He explained that following their release, the students were reunited with their parents and taken to the hospital for treatment.