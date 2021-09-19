Zoning: PDP Governors advise Umahi to face his frustration in APC

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has advised Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi to face the frustration he is currently experiencing in the All Progressives misrule. The Forum is reacting to issues on zoning of elective offices ahead of 2023 raised by Umahi against PDP and its governors.

Umahi had, in a television interview, said, “One or two governors that own PDP, their body language suggests that they are against zoning and I can tell you from reliable source that they are thinking just for their own interest.” A Statement signed by the Director General, PDP Governors Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, further said the forum is outraged at the attempt by Umahi, who illegally and immorally sits on a PDP mandate and calls himself an APC Governor to turn truth on its head.

“Governor Umahi left PDP for APC, according to him, because of the love he has for President Buhari, among other flimsy reasons, irrespective of the maladministration and daily incidents of destruction of lives and properties currently going on in Ebonyi State and the entire country under the watch of APC. “Governor Umahi sabotaged the PDP in 2019 elections in his quest to deliver 25% to his APC benefactors. It took the determined resistance of Ebonyi people to checkmate him. It was good riddance that he subsequently left PDP for APC instead of continuing his role as an APC mole.

“On the issue of Zoning, we advise Governor Umahi to face his frustrations in APC and not drag PDP and her Governors into it. PDP is an independent political Party with workable structures and method of doing things. It’s not an appendage of the APC or indeed any other association or group. “The PDP will take its decision on the issue of zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning. Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.