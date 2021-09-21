Buhari asks Senate to amend PIA over ‘unbalanced geographical representation’, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. He made the request in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday on the floor of the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

In the letter dated September 16, President Buhari explained that his proposal became necessary having carefully reviewed the administrative structure of both the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.

He listed the three areas of the Act he sought to be amended to include the appointment of non-executive board members, removal of the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Finance from the boards of the two institutions, as well as the appointment of executive directors.

While the PIA provides for the appointment of two non-executive board members, President Buhari is seeking an expansion of the membership. “I am of the view that this membership limitation has not addressed the principle of balanced geopolitical representation of the country,” he said in the letter to the lawmakers.